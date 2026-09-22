Cyprus recorded one of the EU’s sharpest monthly increases in petrol prices in August, while fuel costs across the bloc continued to climb sharply on an annual basis, according to Eurostat data released on Tuesday.

Petrol prices in Cyprus rose 6.2 per cent between July and August, the fourth-highest increase among EU member states, according to the data.

Only Spain, where petrol prices increased by 8.2 per cent, Romania at 6.6 per cent and Italy at 6.3 per cent recorded larger monthly increases.

Across the EU, petrol prices increased by 3.3 per cent in August compared with July, following a 4.7 per cent rise in July compared with June.

Petrol prices increased in 22 EU countries between July and August, while three countries recorded decreases and prices remained unchanged in two others.

Hungary recorded the largest monthly decline, at 0.6 per cent, followed by Denmark at 0.3 per cent and Slovakia at 0.1 per cent.

Diesel prices across the EU rose even more sharply, increasing by 8.3 per cent in August compared with July.

Diesel prices had increased by 4.3 per cent in July compared with June.

Diesel prices rose in 26 of the 27 EU countries between July and August, with the largest increases recorded in the Czech Republic at 14.3 per cent, Bulgaria at 13.5 per cent and Luxembourg at 12.3 per cent.

The smallest increases were recorded in Italy at 5.2 per cent, Romania at 6.1 per cent and the Netherlands at 6.2 per cent.

The latest monthly increases came as fuel and lubricant prices for personal transport continued to rise significantly across the EU compared with a year earlier.

In August, fuel and lubricant prices were 23.8 per cent higher than in August 2025, up from an annual increase of 16.9 per cent in July and 13.7 per cent in June.

Prices increased year-on-year in 26 of the 27 EU countries in August.

The annual increase recorded in August was higher than that of July in 26 countries and higher than the June rate in 24 countries, indicating a broad acceleration in fuel price pressures across the bloc.

In 18 EU countries, fuel and lubricant prices increased by more than 20 per cent compared with August 2025.

Bulgaria recorded the largest annual increase, at 34.5 per cent, followed by Lithuania at 28.8 per cent, Finland at 27.6 per cent, Germany at 27.5 per cent and France at 27.4 per cent.

The smallest annual increases were recorded in Hungary at 1.3 per cent, Sweden at 6.1 per cent and Ireland at 11.7 per cent.

The figures cover fuels and lubricants for personal transport, while the separate monthly figures provide a breakdown of movements in petrol and diesel prices across the EU.

For Cyprus, the 6.2 per cent monthly increase in petrol prices placed the country among the member states experiencing the fastest price rises in August, even though Eurostat’s data in the latest release did not provide a separate Cyprus-specific annual rate for fuels and lubricants.