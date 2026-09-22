• Cyprus Rocks Festival 2026, “Where Rock Legends Live On”, brings 9 UK tribute acts, three nights of live music and a beachside escape to Trinity Beach, 2–4 October.

October may be on the calendar, but summer still has something to offer in Cyprus. The days remain warm, the sea is inviting, and the first weekend of the month offers one more reason to head to the coast. This time, with a soundtrack of rock’s greatest anthems.

From 2 to 4 October, Cyprus Rocks Festival returns to Trinity Beach in Protaras, bringing together nine established UK tribute acts celebrating the music of AC/DC, Queen, Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters and other legendary bands.

With the Main Stage just metres from the water, the festival brings its tagline, “Where Rock Legends Live On”, to life in a setting that combines the energy of live rock with the pleasures of a seaside weekend. Afternoon swims, street food, cold drinks and evenings filled with songs that have defined generations are all part of the experience.

Beach by day. Rock by night.

Protaras in early October has its own appeal. The intense summer heat has eased, the pace is more relaxed, and the beach remains an inviting place to spend the day.

At Trinity Beach, the transition from a day by the sea to an evening of live music comes naturally. As afternoon gives way to evening, friends gather, the first guitar riffs fill the air, and the shoreline becomes an open-air rock venue.

Food and drink are an integral part of the festival experience. PIKLA Purely Cypriot Street Food will bring local flavours to the beachfront, while Asian Wox will serve a selection of Asian cuisine. The KEO bar will offer local beer, wine, spirits, soft drinks and water throughout the festival.

With the stage, food stalls and bar all located at Trinity Beach, festivalgoers can enjoy the evening at their own pace, with the sea just a few steps away.

Three nights. Nine tribute acts. Rock’s greatest anthems

The Main Stage programme offers three evenings of live music, each celebrating a different chapter of rock history. From hard rock and stadium anthems to timeless classics, the line-up brings together some of the most recognisable sounds in international music.

Friday, 2 October: The weekend opens with Motörheadache, Foo Forgers and Live/Wire – The AC/DC Show, paying tribute to Motörhead, Foo Fighters and AC/DC. The opening night brings together Motörhead’s uncompromising sound, the modern rock energy of Foo Fighters and the unmistakable guitar riffs of AC/DC. Three distinct sounds that have left their mark on rock music, brought together for an opening night at Trinity Beach.

Saturday, 3 October: Saturday brings the anthems of Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Guns N’ Roses to the stage, performed by Ultimate Leppard, Mötley Crüde and Guns Or Roses. From soaring guitar solos to instantly recognisable choruses, the evening celebrates the sound, attitude and spectacle of 1980s rock. It is a line-up that brings together the songs that defined an era and continue to attract new generations of fans.

Sunday, 4 October: The Main Stage weekend concludes with Quo Connection, Maximum Who and UK Queen, celebrating the music of Status Quo, The Who and Queen. The closing night brings together three bands whose songs have travelled across generations. From the distinctive rhythms of Status Quo and the powerful sound of The Who to Queen’s legendary catalogue, Sunday offers a fitting finale to the weekend.

Across all three nights, the tribute acts will recreate the sound, energy and stage presence of the bands they celebrate, giving audiences the opportunity to experience some of rock’s most recognisable music live.

More than three nights of rock

Since its launch in Protaras in 2017, Cyprus Rocks has attracted a loyal international following, particularly from the United Kingdom. For many returning visitors, the festival has become a familiar date in their calendar, combining a shared passion for rock music with the opportunity to enjoy Cyprus in early autumn.

The three Main Stage nights at Trinity Beach form the centrepiece of a wider programme running from 1 to 6 October. Organised by Iron Stallion Promotions, the festival begins with a Welcome Party at Polyxenia Isaak on Thursday, 1 October, and concludes at the same venue with a Farewell Party on Tuesday, 6 October.

For local audiences, the festival offers an opportunity to experience Protaras after the peak summer season. For international visitors, it extends the holiday atmosphere into October, with live music at the centre of the experience.

As the first weekend of October approaches, Trinity Beach is preparing to welcome rock fans for three evenings celebrating the music of some of the world’s most recognisable bands. With the sea just metres from the stage, Cyprus Rocks brings a distinctly Mediterranean setting to the classic rock festival experience.

Cyprus Rocks Festival 2026. Where Rock Legends Live On.

Cyprus Rocks Festival 2026

Festival dates: 1–6 October 2026, Protaras

Main Stage: 2–4 October, Trinity Beach

Tickets and admission

Main Stage tickets: €50 per night

Welcome and Farewell Party tickets: €35

Children aged 14 and under: Free admission with an accompanying adult

Ages 15–18: Half-price admission

Tickets are available online through TicketBox Cyprus.

For more information and the full programme, visit the official Cyprus Rocks Festival website or follow Cyprus Rocks Festival on Facebook and Instagram.

Cyprus Rocks Festival 2026 is proudly supported by principal sponsor KEO. Paralimni-Deryneia Municipality also supports the festival.