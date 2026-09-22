Invest Cyprus presented Cyprus as a stable European base for regional growth during a London briefing on Tuesday, as it sought to make the case for the island as a hub for international business, financial services and wealth management.

The investment promotion agency, which partnered with FT Locations for the event, said international companies were increasingly looking beyond cost when choosing where to establish and expand operations, placing greater weight on stability, regulatory credibility, access to talent and connectivity.

Opening the discussion, Invest Cyprus chairman Evgenios Evgeniou said this shift played to Cyprus’ strengths.

The agency pointed to the country’s position within the EU and eurozone, its common-law legal tradition, international workforce and location between Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Asia as factors supporting its case as a regional business base.

As financial services become more technology-driven and sophisticated, Invest Cyprus said the country’s opportunity was to compete not simply on cost, but on stability, talent and trust, allowing international companies to establish operations in Cyprus and serve markets well beyond the island.

“Our ambition is to compete beyond cost. On the combination of stability, access to talent and trust,” Evgeniou said.

Invest Cyprus said the London discussion reinforced its wider effort to position Cyprus not simply as an investment destination, but as a platform for European and regional growth.