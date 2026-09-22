Limassol’s hygiene service gathered what is described as a record 24,700 tonnes of waste materials in two years, including pruning waste, tyres, abandoned vehicles and other bulky items, the municipality said on Tuesday.

To mark World Cleanup Day, celebrated on September 20, the municipality said that maintaining cleanliness, protecting public health and upgrading the quality of life of residents were its top priorities.

During the period from 2024 till 2025, the hygiene service cleared 5,482 tonnes of waste from plots of land, 6,328 tonnes of mixed materials, 2,975 tonnes of bulky items, 2,369 tonnes from road cleaning and 2,734 tonnes of pruning waste, as well as smaller quantities of tyres and discarded wood.

The service also received 4,805 tonnes of mixed waste from the municipality’s technical department and cleared waste items from hundreds of plots, specifically 1,300 plots in 2024-2025 and 1,733 from 2025 to date.

The municipality ran special cleanup campaigns from April until July this year. As a result, over 104 tonnes of waste were gathered from 12 areas in Limassol, including 56 tonnes of bulky waste.

Regarding abandoned cars, the municipality sent out notices resulting in over 1,800 vehicles and other objects being removed by their owners. The municipality itself removed 545 abandoned vehicles and other objects where owners did not comply.

Limassol municipality said it was determined to continue its cleanup work for a “clean and green city” and to this effect was planning new targeted campaigns.

It called on the public to join the effort, avoid dumping waste objects in public or private spaces, and informing the municipality of any areas in need of a cleanup.