Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone (ANCFZ), one of the UAE’s fastest-growing free zones, will host a business roadshow at the Amathus Hotel in Limassol on September 22, 2026, bringing together accountants, company formation agents, lawyers and investors from Cyprus to explore business opportunities in the United Arab Emirates.

The event will feature keynote presentations from Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Ports and Customs and Rishi Somaiya, CEO of ANCFZ, who will speak on company registration, tax structuring and cross-border business opportunities between the UAE and Cyprus. A special investment project for start-ups will also be announced exclusively for guests attending the event.

Attendees will learn:

How to register a company in a UAE free zone in just one day

What conditions are required to qualify for a 0 per cent corporate tax rate

How Cyprus-based businesses can structure cross-border operations efficiently through a UAE free-zone company, including remote registration

About opportunities for start-ups and newly-registered companies, including a special investment project to be announced exclusively at the event

The roadshow includes a conference session, followed by lunch and networking, giving guests the opportunity to connect directly with ANCFZ’s leadership. Personal meetings with organisers’ representatives are available by prior appointment.

Event details:

Venue: Amathus Hotel, Limassol

Amathus Hotel, Limassol Date: September 22, 2026

September 22, 2026 Time: 11am–2pm (Registration, Conference Session, Lunch & Networking)

Attendance is free of charge; registration required via the link: https://ancfzevent.com

To arrange personal meetings with ANCFZ representatives, please contact: [email protected] (Evgeniya Rozhnova).

About ANCFZ

Ajman NuVentures Centre Free Zone (ANCFZ) is one of the UAE’s fastest-growing free zones, offering a convenient and cost-effective platform for international business operations, with streamlined company registration, 100-per cent foreign ownership and a strategic location connecting global trade routes.