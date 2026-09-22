UNIC Ranked Among the World’s Top Universities in Public Health, Clinical Medicine, Business Administration and Management

The 2026 ShanghaiRanking’s Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS) results include a world ranking of 201-300 in Business Administration, making the University of Nicosia the only university among Cypriot and Greek universities included in the global ranking for this subject. UNIC is also the only Cypriot university featured in the Public Health ranking, where it is placed among the top 301-400 universities worldwide.

More specifically, the University of Nicosia achieved the following results:

Medical Sciences

Public Health: ranked 301-400 worldwide

Clinical Medicine: ranked 401-500 worldwide

Social Sciences

Business Administration: ranked 201-300 worldwide

Management: ranked 401-500 worldwide

ShanghaiRanking’s GRAS is one of the world’s most comprehensive assessments of universities by academic discipline. The 2026 edition covers 57 subjects across Natural Sciences, Engineering, Life Sciences, Medical Sciences and Social Sciences, featuring around 2,000 universities from 96 countries and regions.