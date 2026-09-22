A different kind of concert arrives in Limassol this October as the internationally acclaimed cellist Bagjan Oktyabr makes his Cyprus debut, as part of this global tour. On October 3, Pattihio Theatre will fill with world-famous melodies, film music and original compositions as the musician presents his signature concert programme, Soul Therapy.

This contemporary cello-led live experience brings together Oktyabr’s own compositions, renowned global melodies, music from the cinema world and modern arrangements. His repertoire also includes recognisable themes from popular television series, creating a programme that combines classical musicianship with cinematic and contemporary crossover music.

For his first concert in Limassol, audiences will also experience a special Cyprus performance as Oktyabr will be joined by a guest opera singer for two arias, making this edition of Soul Therapy unique to the Cyprus concert.

The Limassol concert as the artist tours the world, sharing his music, stopping in Europe and beyond, including London, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, Stockholm and Hamburg. With a carefully curated programme, the upcoming October concert welcomes diverse audiences, with listeners as young as six years old.

Bagjan Oktyabr – Soul Therapy

Contemporary cello-led musical experience as part of Bagjan Oktyabr’s world tour. October 3. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. Tickets from €35. www.soldoutticketbox.com