Disy has backed Diko’s criticism of Finance Minister Makis Keravnos over his handling of the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI), saying the government must give “specific and convincing answers” over the project.

The party said Keravnos’ “unacceptable tone and dismissive remarks lower the level of political discourse,” decrying that his approach undermines the project itself.

“It is unacceptable for a project, which the government itself describes as being of strategic and national importance, to be accompanied by contradictory statements, vacillation and a lack of clear political will,” Disy said.

It added that Cyprus “cannot afford to drift away from Greece due to mishandling,” describing the interconnector as a project with the potential to end the country’s energy isolation.

It said the project “must serve as a bridge for cooperation and strategic alignment between Cyprus and Greece, rather than a source of political estrangement,” and should ultimately form the basis for further interconnection with the European Union, Israel and other neighbouring states.

Disy called on the government to “speak clearly, put an end to its double talk and take responsibility for its decisions.”

The intervention follows repeated public disagreement between Keravnos and other members of the cabinet over the project’s viability.

Keravnos has said studies commissioned by the cabinet found the €1.9 billion project “is not sustainable,” and has drawn repeated attention to the fact that the European Investment Bank previously declined to finance it, recommending investment in energy storage instead.

He also disputed Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos’ argument that the project must be accelerated to prevent Turkey completing a rival interconnection with the occupied north, retorting that “if Turkey wants to build an interconnection, we cannot stop it.”

He also dismissed Diko calls for him to resign.

President Nikos Christodoulides has maintained that there is no internal division within the government, saying the administration continues to support “the strategic goal” of the interconnector.