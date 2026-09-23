Police and fire service coverage in Limassol’s wine villages came under discussion on Wednesday, with local leaders calling for more officers and changes to the way communities are divided between police districts.

Justice Minister Costas Fitiris met community leaders from the wine villages cluster, while also visiting Pachna police station and infrastructure being developed to strengthen fire service coverage in the area.

Pachna community leader Andreas Savvas, who chairs the cluster, told the Cyprus Mail he had called for the meeting to improve coordination between the communities and the authorities.

Among the issues raised was the way responsibility for policing the communities is currently divided between different police stations.

Savvas said, for example, that Souni-Zanatzia falls under Episkopi police station, while Lofou is covered by another station, and proposed that all communities in the cluster come under Pachna.

He also raised concerns over staffing at Pachna police station, saying only one police officer is on duty after 7pm.

“There need to be more,” he said.

According to the justice ministry, community leaders raised the need for an adequate police presence and more effective coverage across the area, as well as concerns over fire prevention and emergency response.

The ministry noted that the wine villages cover a large geographical area, with considerable distances between communities and a strong agricultural and viticultural character, creating particular operational demands, especially during the summer months.

Fire service infrastructure was also discussed during the visit.

Savvas said the new Pachna fire station, a former slaughterhouse,which is expected to be handed over by the end of the year, will accommodate three fire engines.

Plans are also under way to make use of the former slaughterhouse at Mallia as a fire station, he said.

A proposal was additionally put forward for another fire station at Avdimou, close to the main road, which Savvas said would accommodate two fire engines.

Fitiris stressed the importance of close cooperation between the ministry, police, fire service and local authorities to find practical solutions responding to the needs of rural communities.

During his visit to Pachna police station, the minister was briefed by officers on its operation, staffing needs and the particular challenges involved in policing the wider area.

He also visited the new police station currently under construction, where he was briefed on the progress of works and the timetable for its completion.

Fitiris said visiting communities and speaking directly with local authorities and members of the security services provided a clearer picture of conditions on the ground and helped authorities respond more effectively.

The issues and proposals raised during Wednesday’s meeting will now be assessed with the relevant services, the ministry said.