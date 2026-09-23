A 30-year-old man was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Wednesday after admitting to the theft of a car believed to have been intended for use in the planning of the murder of Stavros Demosthenous.

The Limassol criminal court, in its unanimous decision, said it had taken into account the defendant’s immediate admission and subsequent remorse, his personal circumstances and other mitigating factors presented before the court.

It also considered that another case against him remains pending before the Limassol district court and that he has three previous convictions for offences of a similar nature.

The court said imprisonment was the appropriate sentence, as “any other sentence would be inadequate”, and imposed an 18-month term, taking into account the period the defendant has already spent in custody since October 19, 2025.

The 30-year-old had admitted instructing another person, in exchange for €300, to steal a priest’s car on October 5, 2025.

The vehicle was found by police bearing false registration plates on October 14, three days before Demosthenous was murdered on October 17.

Two containers holding flammable material were found inside the vehicle, while property belonging to the priest, valued at a total of €1,750, was missing.

The three defendants standing trial over Demosthenous’ murder, a 31-year-old and two 28-year-olds, also appeared before the criminal court on Wednesday.

They face charges including premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, conspiracy to commit murder, and the illegal possession, transportation and use of firearms and explosives.

Defence lawyers requested additional time to examine new evidence and reach agreement with the prosecution over admitted facts.

The court subsequently scheduled the trial to begin on October 26.

Further hearings have been set for November 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19 and 30, and December 2, 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16 and 18.