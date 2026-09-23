The stories of people, animals and landscapes are at the core of a screening event tonight in Nicosia. Treehouse Films presents an evening dedicated to nature documentaries to act as a reminder of how close human life is to the natural world.

At the historic Antonakis Music Hall in Nicosia, the evening will feature four of the natural history production house’s most recent documentaries. The featured stories begin in the fields and explore people’s relationship with the land, travelling to the mountains to look at humans’ coexistence with wildlife, following the course of a river, and concluding with the personal story of Panagis, a young Mediterranean monk seal.

The short films to be screened are An Ally to Farmers and Nature, a 20-minute film about agriculture, biodiversity and the effort to find a way for food production and nature conservation to coexist, the 16-minute film Paths we Share set in the mountains of Greece and Italy where people and brown bears share the same space.

In Wild Lyrics: A New Sound for the Liri River, water becomes the starting point for bringing together nature, people, culture and sound and finally, the story of Panagis, a young Mediterranean monk seal, comes to life in the documentary The Incredible Story of Panagis which follows his journey from his rescue to his return to the sea.

Following the screenings, a discussion and a Q&A in Greek will take place with the people working in the protection and management of the natural environment and wildlife: Haris Nicolaou, biodiversity Officer from the Department of Forests; Iakovos Tzortzis, biologist at the Water Development Department; Tasos Chouvardas, a Social Dimensions Specialist; Kallisto and Konstantinos Christou the director at Treehouse Films.

Stories from the Wild

Screening of four short nature documentaries by Treehouse Films. September 23. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. 7.30pm. In Greek, with English subtitles. Free entrance with online registration