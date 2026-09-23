Two school bus routes in Nicosia and Larnaca, that had been temporarily suspended following incidents of vandalism and subsequent security issues, are running again on Wednesday, and a meeting next week will strive to find permanent solutions.

“Phenomena of delinquency, vandalism and behaviour that risks safety on public transport cannot be tolerated,” the transport ministry stressed.

The transport ministry said intensive negotiations with representatives from the education ministry, the House transport committee, parents’ associations and Cyprus Public Transport led to the decision on Tuesday to reinstate the routes, meeting the security concerns of drivers and students.

On Monday, a meeting will be held for an in-depth discussion of issues raised during the talks, at the initiative of Transport Minister Evie Tsolaki, with the participation of the education minister, the personal data protection commissioner, the chairman of the House transport committee, the federation of secondary education parents’ associations, bus companies and other involved parties.

The transport ministry announced that the deal reached on Tuesday provided for security guards and/or conductors on buses for certain routes, while parents’ association representatives will be supervising the routes during the first days.

The buses on the specific routes will be fitted with CCTV systems to discourage further incidents and record them if they happen.

Furthermore, the confederation of secondary education parents’ associations will meet with the parents and guardians of the children involved in the incidents to cooperate towards averting their repetition.

There will also be close cooperation with the police for the immediate investigation of any incidents, so that they are handled on a personal level without disrupting the whole route.

“Addressing isolated incidents must be targeted and not deny the total of students access to the transport service,” the transport ministry pointed out.

It was agreed that damage to the vehicles will be restored immediately, so that the buses could return to full operation.

Earlier in September, a school bus route serving villages in the Larnaca district was suspended after incidents of vandalism and disorder left seats broken and damaged.

Similar incidents occurred in Nicosia.

Parents’ associations denounced the repeated cancellation of school routes, stressing that hundreds of students and their families were experiencing serious inconveniences.

This was not the first time buses carrying students had been vandalised.

In 2024, Cyprus Public Transport announced its intention to cancel school buses on some routes in Larnaca and Nicosia because buses were being continuously vandalised, rendering repair costs unsustainable.

In 2025, following further incidents, the transport ministry said parents would be held accountable if their children displayed delinquent behaviour on school buses.