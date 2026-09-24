British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is considering allowing fans to drink alcohol while watching men’s soccer live in England on a trial basis, arguing that the four-decade-old restrictions are outdated and unfairly discriminate against fans of the sport.

The consumption of alcohol in the stands of the top five tiers of English men’s soccer has been banned since 1985, when fighting between rival fans at matches was common. Fans are allowed to drink alcohol when they are away from the pitch.

“I think that legislation dates to an era where football was very different,” Burnham, a lifelong soccer fan, told reporters travelling with him to New York for this week’s United Nations General Assembly.

“I do believe there is a case to remove that discrimination. There are different ways it could be done. It could happen on a trial basis.”

Burnham took over the premiership in July from Keir Starmer, vowing to boost the popularity of the ruling Labour Party in the face of a challenge from Nigel Farage’s anti-immigration Reform UK, which is popular among blue-collar voters.

In response to Burnham’s remarks, a spokesperson for the UK Football Policing Unit said alcohol plays a significant role in soccer-related violence and it would be “irresponsible to fuel this” by allowing alcohol consumption during matches.

Limits are a legacy of 1980s soccer violence

The introduction of all-seat stadiums, tougher policing and CCTV surveillance, alongside soccer’s commercial transformation, has helped reduce violence at matches since 1985, when 39 people died after fighting broke out before the European Cup final between Liverpool and Juventus at the Heysel Stadium in Belgium.

English clubs were banned from European competitions for five years as a result.

A trial allowing fans to drink alcohol in view of the pitch was held in the English Women’s Super League during the 2025-26 season. A survey of supporters found that 90% said matches remained safe and family friendly.

Allowing fans to drink in the stands on a permanent basis would involve changes to the Sporting Events (Control of Alcohol etc) Act 1985 that would require a parliamentary majority.

Burnham, a long-time Everton fan who took Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to a game last week, referred to other sports, such as rugby and cricket, where fans can generally consume alcohol while watching a match live.

“I don’t see how it can be fair that some supporters of one sport can be treated differently,” he said.

The spokesperson for the UK Football Policing Unit said soccer experiences levels of violence not seen in other sports, and it would be “incredibly rash” to make any fundamental changes without a thorough review of the evidence and talks with the police.

Across Europe, there are different approaches to allowing fans to drink alcohol at soccer matches. While German fans can buy and drink beer in the stands during games, Spain and France are among countries that maintain restrictions on alcohol sales at stadiums.