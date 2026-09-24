Limassol is heading west this October as Cyberness brings a two-day market inspired by the spirit, colour and character of the Wild West to Kolla.

Taking place on October 3 and 4, from 16.00 to 23.00 each day, the Cyberness: Wild West Market will see Kolla transformed into a Western-inspired space where local creativity, music, food and entertainment come together.

Across the two evenings, visitors will be able to explore more than 150 local shops and makers, discovering everything from handmade pieces and independent designs to fashion, art and original products.

In between browsing the stalls, they can stop for street food and desserts, visit the bars for cocktails and drinks, or stay on for the DJs and live performances shaping the soundtrack of the weekend.

The experience, however, will go beyond the market itself. Wild West installations and themed areas will change the look and feel of the venue, while workshops and creative activities will give visitors the chance to get involved.

There will also be a dedicated children’s zone and family entertainment throughout the event, making the weekend suitable for visitors of all ages.

Meanwhile, entry is free, pets are welcome, and visitors are encouraged to come dressed for the occasion. Whether they are browsing the market, enjoying the food or staying for the music, there will be plenty to experience throughout the evening.

At the heart of Cyberness, however, is a simple idea: giving independent creators a place to be discovered while creating an experience people genuinely want to spend time in.

Although the theme changes with every edition, the mix of creativity, community and entertainment remains central to what Cyberness has become.

For those interested in participating as vendors in future editions, more information and applications are available here.

For updates and the full events calendar, follow Kolla on Instagram.