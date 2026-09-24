Cyberness goes Wild West this October

Limassol is heading west this October as Cyberness brings a two-day market inspired by the spirit, colour and character of the Wild West to Kolla.

The Cyberness: Wild West Market will take place over October 3-4, 2026, from 4-11pm each day. Across the two evenings, Kolla will become a Western-inspired space where local creativity, music, food and entertainment come together.

Visitors will be able to explore more than 150 local shops and makers, discovering everything from handmade pieces and independent designs to fashion, art and original products. Between browsing the stalls, they can stop for street food and desserts, visit the bars for cocktails and drinks, or stay for the DJs and live performances shaping the soundtrack of the weekend.

The experience will reach beyond the market stalls. Wild West installations and themed areas will change the look and feel of the venue, while workshops and creative activities will give visitors the chance to get involved. A dedicated children’s zone and family entertainment will also run throughout the event, making the weekend open to visitors of all ages.

Entry is free, pets are welcome and visitors are encouraged to come dressed for the occasion. Whether browsing the market, enjoying the food or staying for the music, there will be plenty to experience throughout the evening.

At the heart of Cyberness is a simple idea: giving independent creators a place to be discovered while creating an experience people genuinely want to spend time in.

The theme may change with every edition, but the mix of creativity, community and entertainment remains central to what Cyberness has become.

For those interested in participating as vendors in future editions, more information and applications are available here.

For updates and the full events calendar, follow Kolla on Instagram.