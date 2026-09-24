At a press conference held today, September 23, at Pralina Experience in Nicosia, the 22nd March with the Pink Figures, organised by Europa Donna Cyprus, was announced. The event will take place on the afternoon of Saturday, October 3 in Nicosia. This year, the March, which will begin at 5pm from the Old GSP, is dedicated to the power of advocacy and unity and is being held under the auspices of President Nikos Christodoulides.

On Saturday, October 3, we will raise our voices and walk for everything that has changed and everything that still needs to be done in terms of awareness, prevention, early diagnosis and specialisation in breast cancer, by taking part in the March with the Pink Figures, the largest patient solidarity event in Cyprus.

For this year’s event, participants are asked to arrive at 5pm. The opening ceremony will take place at 5.15pm, with brief speeches at the renovated Old GSP. We will then proceed via Evagorou Street, turning right towards Themistokli Dervi Street, with the march ending at the headquarters of Alpha Bank Cyprus, at the corner of Spyrou Kyprianou and Themistokli Dervi streets, which is the Strategic Partner of the March. A symbolic placement of the Figures will take place at the Alpha Bank Cyprus building. The March is expected to conclude at around 7pm.

A total of 840 figures will be placed there, symbolising the new cases of breast cancer recorded among women in Cyprus in 2025, along with six blue figures symbolising new cases of breast cancer among men and 220 turquoise figures representing new cases of gynaecological cancer. A further 299 white figures will also be placed, symbolising the people we sadly lost in 2025.

During the press conference, Chair of the Board of Directors of Europa Donna Cyprus, Olga Papadimou, stressed that the organisation is calling for:

Accurate information for all. In an era of information overload and misinformation, reliable, scientifically grounded knowledge can have a decisive impact on the decisions we make about our health. That is why accurate information is an urgent necessity for us.

Early diagnosis for all. Early diagnosis is of critical importance. The earlier the disease is detected, the greater the range of treatment options may be and the better the prospects for the patient.

Specialised and quality care for all. Specialisation is not a privilege. It is a patient’s right. Every patient should have access to the right specialist, the right multidisciplinary team and the right care at the right time, in specialised centres operating according to clear and measurable quality standards and based on clear guidelines.

Former Europa Donna president Stella Kyriakides highlighted the importance of specialisation in patient care, stressing the need for specialised centres, multidisciplinary teams and comprehensive care for every woman. At the same time, she stressed the role of Europa Donna Cyprus as the voice of women who do not always have the strength or ability to advocate for their own care and rights.

In his address, General Manager of Europa Donna Cyprus, Andreas Pisias, pointed out that, for almost 25 years, Europa Donna Cyprus has worked consistently to ensure that no patient feels alone in facing cancer. He also noted that Europa Donna Cyprus provides psychological, social and practical support services to many women who need assistance during an especially difficult period of their lives. He added that Europa Donna is campaigning for better prevention, early diagnosis, quality care and meaningful support for patients and their families, noting that today’s conference provides an opportunity to highlight important calls for a better and higher-quality healthcare system.

Alpha Bank Cyprus CEO Miltos Michaelas, in his address, highlighted the human toll behind Europa Donna’s efforts. “Behind every Pink Figure is a real woman, with her own life, her own story and the people who stand by her. This year’s message, ‘Knowledge that supports. Care that embraces.’, captures the essence of Europa Donna’s work and highlights the importance of awareness, prevention, early diagnosis and compassionate care. For Alpha Bank Cyprus, supporting this initiative is a conscious and ongoing commitment,” he noted. “This year, for the second consecutive year, we are standing alongside Europa Donna as Strategic Partner of the March, with the desire to make a meaningful contribution to its cause and to mobilise our own people. On October 3, we will walk together once again because awareness, prevention and care are a matter for society as a whole.”

President of the Pancyprian Medical Association, Dr Petros Agathangelou, emphasised the importance of prevention, early diagnosis and equal access to quality care in effectively addressing breast cancer. Despite significant advances in medical science, the need for continued strengthening of prevention, faster diagnosis and comprehensive support for patients at every stage of treatment was highlighted. He also welcomed the establishment of the National Cancer Institute and acknowledged the longstanding work of Europa Donna Cyprus in raising awareness, supporting patients and safeguarding their rights.

So, on Saturday, October 3, at 5pm, let us walk together to move forward and call for even more action in the areas of awareness, prevention, early diagnosis and specialisation. Because life matters.

Knowledge that supports. Care that embraces.

See you then at Nicosia’s Old GSP.