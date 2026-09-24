Lidl Cyprus continues to invest in its people by creating opportunities for professional growth as well as continuously enhancing their skills and knowledge. As part of this commitment, the training programme for the first cohort of Store Co-Managers has been materialised, with 22 members of the #teamlidl now ready to assume their new duties across Lidl Cyprus stores.

The training, totalling 1,700 hours, was designed to ensure that the new Store Co-Managers are fully prepared for their pivotal role: standing at the heart of every store and contributing to an even better shopping experience for every customer on a daily basis.

By having Co-Mangers present in every store, Lidl Cyprus strengthens the daily operations of its teams and paves the way for a more immediate response to customer needs. At the same time, this investment marks another step in the company’s ongoing effort to prepare its people, not only for today’s requirements, but the future and their continued professional development.

The completion of the training was celebrated at a special event attended by members of the management team as well as the programme participants.

“Our people are at the heart of Lidl, and their development is a constant priority for us. The creation of the first cohort of Store Co-Managers is a significant step in this direction. We invest in their knowledge and skills so that they can meet the daily needs of their stores and their teams even more effectively, while also being prepared for the opportunities the future holds,” stated Yiannis Epameinondas, Head of HR at Lidl Cyprus.

Through opportunities for training, development and career advancement, Lidl Cyprus actively invests in its people, thus equipping them to forge their own career paths within the company.

View available job openings at Lidl Cyprus here.