Cyprus has emerged as the standout destination in a British ranking of European autumn breaks, with Israeli news website Walla emphasising the island’s warm weather, limited rainfall and short flying time from Israel.

In an article headlined ‘The sun is still here’, Walla reported that Cyprus had taken the top four places in a new ranking of the best European destinations for holidays in October and November.

The study was carried out by British holiday company Solmar Villas, which assessed 105 European destinations using factors including temperatures, the likelihood of rain and air fares during the final two months of autumn.

Ayia Napa ranked first, followed by Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos, giving Cyprus the entire top four.

Temperatures on the island during the period typically range between 24C and 29C, while Ayia Napa records an average of just 2.3 days of rain a month between September and November.

Solmar Villas specialises in villa holidays and rentals and offers more than 2,500 properties across at least 40 destinations. The England-registered company is now part of DERTOUR UK.

Walla said “the ranking strengthened Cyprus’ appeal to Israeli travellers seeking a nearby destination where summer-like conditions continue well into the autumn.”

The website described Ayia Napa as considerably quieter and more relaxed once the summer season is over, while presenting Limassol as a mix of beach and city life.

Larnaca was emphasised as an option for a slower-paced break, while Paphos was singled out for its history and archaeological attractions.

Cyprus also has the advantage of proximity to Israel, Walla noted, with a flight from Tel Aviv taking about 40 minutes, making the island particularly accessible for short autumn breaks.