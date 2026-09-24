London, 23 September 2026 — More than 200 professionals, entrepreneurs and business leaders came together at the High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus in London for Together in the City, a major networking event bringing together the Cypriot and Greek professional communities in the UK.

Hosted by the High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus and organised by Cypriots in the City, the event brought together leading professional organisations including the Greeks in the City Association, Hellenic Business Society of Great Britain, The Hellenic Initiative UK and the Association of Cypriot Professionals in Greece, with support from Invest Cyprus.

The evening opened with a welcome from H.E. Dr Kyriacos Kouros, High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus to the UK, who welcomed the large gathering and highlighted the importance of strengthening connections between Cyprus, Greece and their professional communities in the UK.

Phanos Theophanous, Co-Founder and President of Cypriots in the City, also welcomed guests, emphasising the importance of bringing together professionals and entrepreneurs from across the Cypriot and Greek communities.

“Together in the City is about bringing people together — professionals, entrepreneurs and business leaders who share a connection with Cyprus and Greece, but who are also making an impact internationally. Our communities have enormous talent, experience and networks, and events like this create the opportunity to turn those connections into meaningful relationships and opportunities for investment in both countries. As we navigate the global business landscape, the connection between the City of London, the dynamic economy of Greece, and the thriving tech and professional sectors in Cyprus has never been more important. We are stronger when we pool our networks and our expertise.” said Phanos Theophanous Co-Founder and President of Cypriots in the City.

Christos Angeli (President Hellenic Business Society of Great Britain), Vasiliki Koutoupi(Executive Director – Hellenic Initiative Uk Chapter) and Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou (President, Association of Cypriot Professionals in Greece) welcome the guests and gave an overview of the activities of their organisations. The programme also provided guests with an insight into the economic and business opportunities in both Cyprus and Greece.

Evgenios Evgeniou, Chairman Invest Cyprus, welcomed the guests presented an overview of current developments in the Cyprus economy, highlighting the country’s evolving business environment, key sectors of growth and opportunities for international investment and collaboration.

This was followed by a presentation on the Greek economy by Greg Hadjigregoriades and Mina Gkika who provided an overview of recent economic developments and the outlook for Greece, as well as the opportunities emerging across the Greek market.

The formal presentations were followed by a networking reception, allowing more than 200 attendees to connect, exchange ideas and strengthen relationships across the two communities.

The event reflects the growing role of Cypriots in the City as a platform connecting Cypriot professionals and entrepreneurs in the UK with wider international networks.

Cypriots in the City was established in 2005 with the mission to connect, inspire and empowerCypriot professionals. Today, it brings together a growing international community of professionals, entrepreneurs and friends of Cyprus across in the UK and beyond.

About Cypriots in the City

Cypriots in the City (CITC) is a professional community founded in London in 2005 to connect, inspire and empower Cypriot professionals and entrepreneurs. Over the past two decades, CITC has developed into a major platform for networking, professional development, mentoring, entrepreneurship and engagement with Cyprus.