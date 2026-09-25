The Nicosia Kids Festival, organised by the Cyfield Group, will return to the Old GSP Square on Sunday, October 18, following a first edition that drew more than 6,000 visitors.

The event, titled “A hug for the children,” will run from 10am to 7pm and will include creative workshops, games, music and dance.

Fourteen non-profit organisations will take part for a second year, including Hope for Children, the anti-domestic violence association (Spavo) and the Alkinoos Artemiou Foundation.

Each will host a kiosk at the festival to present its work and sell products, with proceeds going directly to the participating charities.