Most banks will walk into 2027 dragging the same core they installed decades ago. A CIO asks for one new field on a mobile loan application, and the answer comes back: nine months, three vendor sign-offs, one COBOL batch job nobody fully understands. Patching the front end doesn’t fix that. Market share keeps sliding while the ledger underneath stays untouched.

The Monolith Bottleneck: Why 30-Year-Old Databases Are Strangling Product Launches

Walk into almost any tier-one or mid-size bank’s infrastructure review and the same pattern shows up. The core, often a mainframe-based ledger written in COBOL, sometimes running on hardware first deployed in the Reagan administration, sits at the center of everything. Payments, account opening, loan origination, fraud checks: all of it routes through a single, tightly coupled system designed for overnight batch cycles, not a customer who expects a balance update in under a second.

Here’s the part that actually gets a CFO’s attention: maintaining that core can eat up to 70% of a bank’s total IT budget, just to keep the lights on. Not to build anything new. Just to keep the existing thing from breaking. That leaves a shrinking sliver of budget for mobile features, personalization engines, and fraud models that customers and regulators now expect as table stakes.

A few reasons this bottleneck keeps getting worse instead of better:

Talent scarcity — COBOL and RPG developers are retiring faster than banks can replace them, and universities aren’t exactly churning out mainframe specialists.

— COBOL and RPG developers are retiring faster than banks can replace them, and universities aren’t exactly churning out mainframe specialists. Change-risk aversion — every core modification touches settlement, compliance, and reconciliation simultaneously, so release cycles get padded with months of regression testing.

— every core modification touches settlement, compliance, and reconciliation simultaneously, so release cycles get padded with months of regression testing. Data gravity — decades of account history, product rules, and undocumented edge cases live inside the core, making extraction expensive and risky.

— decades of account history, product rules, and undocumented edge cases live inside the core, making extraction expensive and risky. Vendor lock-in — proprietary formats and licensing terms from legacy core providers make even a partial migration a multi-year commercial negotiation.

This is no news to anyone running enterprise architecture at a regional or national bank. What’s changed is the cost of standing still. Neobanks and embedded-finance players ship features in days because they were never weighed down by a 30-year-old ledger. Traditional banks either decouple or keep watching deposit and lending volume drift toward competitors that can iterate faster.

For a closer look at how core replacement actually gets engineered in practice, banking technology teams are increasingly turning directly to the providers building these platforms — the specifics of migration tooling, cloud-native cores, and phased cutover strategies tend to live on the vendor side rather than in general commentary. DXC Technology, for instance, lays out its approach to sequencing legacy decommissioning inside its core banking modernization solution, which is worth a look before scoping any internal roadmap.

Decoupling Strategy: Getting the Front Office Off the Core’s Leash

Many banks default to a rip-and-replace approach: swapping the old core for a new one in one enormous, multi-year program. That approach has a well-documented failure rate, and boards are increasingly skeptical of funding it. The more defensible path — and the one architecture leaders at institutions like DBS and Standard Chartered have publicly discussed — is progressive decoupling.

Peel the Front Office Away First

Leave the ledger alone. Pull the customer-facing layer out from under it, and route everything through an API gateway that talks to the legacy core via a thin integration layer. Eight months to three weeks. That’s the swing teams typically see on new-feature releases, because front-end changes no longer drag a full core regression cycle behind them.

Extract Payments Next

Payments processing is usually next. Pull payment orchestration into its own microservice, keep it separate from account-of-record logic, and suddenly a bank can adopt real-time rails (FedNow, RTP, SEPA Instant) without waiting on a core vendor’s roadmap. Temenos and Thought Machine have built whole product lines around this move, selling themselves as the orchestration layer that sits above whatever ledger a bank still runs.

Leave the System of Record Until Last

The account ledger stays on the legacy core the longest, because it carries the highest compliance risk. Once front office and payments are decoupled, the ledger becomes an isolated service other systems call through defined APIs, rather than a monolith everything is welded to.

A few practical markers worth tracking during decoupling:

Percentage of customer-facing transactions no longer touching the core directly

Average deployment frequency for front-office services (weekly vs. quarterly)

Number of point-to-point integrations replaced by a single API gateway

Reduction in regression-test scope per release

Mambu and Fiserv both market themselves heavily into this exact gap — composable banking layers that sit on top of whatever core a bank already has, rather than demanding a full swap. Whether a bank picks a composable add-on or a full core replacement usually comes down to risk appetite and how much technical debt has already accumulated. Sound familiar to anyone who’s sat through a core-vendor RFP process?

From Batch Processing to Real-Time: Building the Streaming Backbone

Overnight batch cycles made sense when banks closed at 5 pm, and settlement happened once a day. That world is gone. A customer applying for a personal loan at 11 pm expects a risk decision before the app times out, not a callback the next business morning.

Event-driven architecture is what makes this possible. Instead of periodic batch jobs pulling data out of the core, the core (or its decoupled services) emits events, such as a deposit posted, a card swiped, or a payment authorized, onto a streaming backbone, typically Kafka or a managed equivalent. Fraud detection, credit scoring, and personalization engines subscribe to that stream and react in milliseconds instead of waiting for the next batch window.

What this unlocks in practice, going into 2027:

Instant risk scoring — a lending call that used to wait for the overnight batch now lands in under two seconds, off live transaction data instead of a stale nightly extract.

— a lending call that used to wait for the overnight batch now lands in under two seconds, off live transaction data instead of a stale nightly extract. Real-time fraud detection — card-not-present models catch and block the bad transaction before settlement, not in tomorrow’s batch report.

— card-not-present models catch and block the bad transaction before settlement, not in tomorrow’s batch report. Contextual offers — deposit lands, a relevant savings or investment offer shows up in the same app session. Not an email three weeks later.

Oracle Financial Services and SAP have both pushed hard into event streaming as a differentiator for their banking suites, betting that the institutions still running batch-first architectures will need a bridge layer before they can go fully real-time. Infosys Finacle has taken a similar tack, packaging event-driven capabilities as an add-on rather than requiring a ground-up core rebuild. The competitive question for a CTO isn’t really “streaming or batch” anymore — it’s how fast the existing batch dependencies can be retired without breaking regulatory reporting, which still, in most jurisdictions, expects certain reconciliations on a fixed daily cycle.

Safe Migration Without Downtime: Coexistence vs. Modular Replacement

Nobody gets to take core banking offline for a weekend to swap systems — not with regulators, corporate treasury clients, and retail depositors all expecting uninterrupted access. So the migration strategy matters as much as the target architecture.

Coexistence (Parallel Systems)

Under coexistence, the new core runs alongside the legacy one, with a routing layer directing specific product lines or customer segments to whichever system currently owns them. A bank might migrate its credit card portfolio to a modern core while mortgages and commercial deposits stay on the mainframe for another eighteen months. This limits blast radius if something goes wrong, but it does mean running two systems simultaneously, which isn’t cheap.

Modular Replacement

The alternative is swapping individual modules one at a time, using a strangler-fig pattern where new traffic gradually shifts away from the legacy module until it can be decommissioned entirely. This tends to suit banks with strong internal engineering capacity, since it requires precise API contract management between old and new components throughout the transition.

Questions worth asking before picking a lane:

How tightly coupled are the target modules to other legacy systems outside this migration wave?

What’s the actual cost of running dual reconciliation for 12–18 months versus the risk of a faster, riskier cutover?

Does the regulatory reporting pipeline need to be re-certified for each module swap, or only at final cutover?

FIS and Fiserv, both incumbents with deep ties to community and regional banks, have leaned into coexistence tooling specifically because so much of their client base can’t stomach a big-bang cutover. That’s a reasonable read on the market, but it also means those banks are signing up for a longer, more expensive transition window in exchange for lower single-point-of-failure risk.

Getting Ready for Ecosystems and Embedded Finance

By 2027, a bank’s core isn’t just serving its own front end anymore. It’s expected to serve partners — retailers embedding lending at checkout, payroll platforms offering earned-wage access, neobanks running entirely on someone else’s balance sheet under a Banking-as-a-Service arrangement. None of that works if the core can only be reached through a handful of brittle, custom-built integrations.

API-First as a Prerequisite, Not a Feature

Open Banking regulation (PSD2 in Europe, Section 1033 rulemaking in the US) already forces a baseline of API exposure. But the banks pulling ahead aren’t treating APIs as a compliance checkbox — they’re building a genuine platform layer, with versioned, well-documented REST APIs that a retail partner’s engineering team can integrate against in days, not months.

What a real embedded-finance-ready stack tends to include:

A developer portal with sandbox access and clear API documentation — not a PDF sent after a six-week partnership negotiation

Tiered rate limits and authentication scopes so third parties get exactly the data access they need, no more

Event webhooks, so partners can react to account activity as it happens

Revenue-sharing or interchange baked into the platform layer, not bolted on after the fact

Banks that skip this step end up in the same place as the ones still running batch-only fraud detection: technically compliant, competitively irrelevant. Institutions that treat their core as a product capture the embedded-finance revenue pool instead of watching a fintech intermediary capture it for them.

Full platform transformation by 2027, for every bank? Unlikely. But get the API layer live, the event stream running, one front-office service decoupled, and a bank is already playing a different game than one still routing mobile app updates through a mainframe change board. That gap decides who gains share over the next eighteen months, and who loses it.

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