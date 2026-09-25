Police have traced the car and suspected driver involved in a hit-and-run which injured two pedestrians in Paralimni in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, Famagusta traffic police identified the vehicle following investigations into the incident, which left a 29-year-old man seriously injured and a 28-year-old woman with minor injuries.

The car belongs to a 19-year-old man who, when approached by police, displayed erratic behaviour, CNA reported.

The teenager was subsequently examined by a psychiatrist and an order was issued for his compulsory admission to Athalassa psychiatric hospital.

He is expected to be questioned by police following his discharge, after which authorities will proceed with the case against him.

The two pedestrians had been returning on foot to their accommodation after spending the night at an entertainment venue in the Pernera area.

At around 4am, while walking along a dirt road on Vrysoudion street towards the Ayia Triada roundabout, they were struck by a car whose driver allegedly left the scene.

Both were taken by ambulance to Famagusta general hospital.

The 28-year-old woman was treated and discharged, while the 29-year-old suffered a serious head injury and multiple fractures.

He remains under close observation at Famagusta general hospital with injuries to his head, spine and shoulder. His condition is described as stable and he is conscious.