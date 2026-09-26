A 33-year-old man wanted by authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina in connection with an attempted murder and conspiracy to commit a felony was arrested at Larnaca airport on Friday.

The man arrived in Cyprus on Friday afternoon on a flight from abroad and was identified during passport checks in the arrivals area.

According to police, authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina had issued an arrest warrant against him, as well as an Interpol Red Notice placing his details on the international wanted persons database.

The attempted murder and conspiracy offences are alleged to have been committed in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2019.

Police said that after the man was identified as wanted, a temporary court arrest warrant was issued against him. He was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

He is expected to appear before court for the start of proceedings for his extradition to Bosnia and Herzegovina.