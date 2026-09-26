Guest recieps with Lidl Food Academy

Microwave Mochi with Sweet Bean Paste

100g glutinous rice flour (mochiko)

260ml cold water

50g white sugar

Pinch of salt

1-2 drops food colouring

50g cornflour

10-12 tbsp (250-300g) sweet red bean paste

Shape the sweet red bean paste into 10-12 small, even balls (roughly 25g each). Place them on a tray and leave them in the refrigerator to firm up.

In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the mochiko flour, white sugar, salt, optional food colouring and cold water. Whisk or stir thoroughly until a completely homogeneous and smooth mixture forms.

Cover the bowl tightly with cling film and place it in the microwave at 800W. Heat the mixture for 1 minute, carefully remove the film, and stir well with a spatula. Re-cover and repeat this heating and stirring process 3 to 4 more times (for a total cooking time of 4–5 minutes) until the dough becomes thick, elastic, translucent and sticky.

Generously spread cornflour across a clean work surface. Transfer the hot, sticky dough onto the cornflour and let it cool slightly until safe to touch. Divide and cut the dough into 10-12 equal pieces.

Take each piece of dough and shape it with your fingers into a small, flat disk. Place a chilled ball of bean paste directly into the middle, then fold and pinch the edges of the dough together to securely seal it into a smooth, round ball.

Lightly sprinkle the finished mochi with a final touch of cornflour to prevent them from sticking. Serve fresh.

Apricot Tart

For the dough

250g all-purpose flour

¼ tsp salt

115g unsalted butter (cold)

15g honey

50ml cold milk

For the filling

300g cottage cheese

200g cream cheese

100g thyme honey

1 tsp lemon zest

For the roasted apricots

400g apricots (cut into wedges)

3 sprigs fresh thyme

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp apricot jam

In a large bowl, rub the cold butter into the flour and salt with your fingers until it resembles coarse crumbs. Add the honey and cold milk, then knead gently until a smooth dough forms. Shape the dough into a ball.

Roll out the dough between two sheets of greaseproof paper. Use it to line a 28x18cm rectangular tart pan or a 24cm round tart pan. Prick the dough all over with a fork and pre-bake at 170C for 30 minutes, until it turns golden brown.

Toss the apricot wedges with a little olive oil. Bake at 170C for 20 minutes. Be sure to reserve the juices and liquid they release during baking to use for the glaze.

In a separate bowl, beat the cream cheese, cottage cheese, thyme honey and lemon zest together until you achieve a perfectly smooth, uniform cream. Place the mixture in the refrigerator to chill.

Once the tart base has completely cooled, spread the chilled cheese cream evenly over the bottom. Decorate the top beautifully with the roasted apricot wedges. Slightly heat the apricot jam together with the reserved apricot juices, then spread this mixture over the fruit to create a glossy glaze. Garnish with fresh thyme sprigs and serve.

Coconut Milk, Banana & Mango Ice Cream

100g coconut milk (canned)

50g brown sugar

½ tsp (2g) xanthan gum

300g frozen exotic fruits (bananas, mango, papaya)

Coconut flakes (lightly toasted)

Heat a dry, non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Add the coconut flakes (without oil) and toast them, stirring constantly, until they turn an even golden brown. Transfer them immediately to a cool bowl to stop the cooking process and prevent burning.

In a high-powered blender or a powerful food processor, combine the canned coconut milk, brown sugar, xanthan gum, and the frozen exotic fruits (bananas, mango, and papaya).

Blend all the ingredients together on high speed. Depending on how solid your frozen fruit is, you may need to gradually add a small splash of extra coconut milk to help the blades catch until the mixture spins into a perfectly smooth and creamy ice cream texture.

Transfer the ice cream immediately into pre-chilled glasses or serving bowls. Top generously with the toasted coconut flakes and decorate with optional edible flowers before serving.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010.

https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy