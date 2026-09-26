What/If is one of those shows that starts with a question that sounds simple enough and then takes things somewhere you really do not expect. What would you be willing to sacrifice if someone offered you everything you wanted?

The series takes that idea and turns it into a dark, twisted story about money, marriage, ambition, secrets and just how far people are willing to go to get what they want.

We are introduced to Lisa and Sean Donovan, a young married couple whose lives seem to be going in the right direction. Lisa is a scientist trying to get funding for her medical startup, while Sean is trying to rebuild his life after a career in professional baseball. Things change when they meet Anne Montgomery, an extremely wealthy and mysterious woman who makes Lisa an offer that comes with one very unusual condition.

The deal is simple. Anne will provide Lisa with the money she needs, but in return she wants to spend one night with Sean. There is just one rule. Lisa can never ask Sean what happened during that night.

Obviously, things do not stay that simple for very long.

As the story develops, the consequences of that decision begin to spread into every part of their lives. Secrets come out, relationships are tested and Anne’s influence becomes more frightening as she continues to manipulate the people around her. Each episode adds another piece to the puzzle, making you wonder who is really in control.

Renée Zellweger’s brilliant performance as Anne Montgomery changes the way you see her as an actress. Everyone knows her as the bubbly woman who does romantic comedies, but with this role, she shows a whole new side of herself, and I loved every moment of it.

What/If is a slick, twisted and addictive thriller with a brilliant cast at its centre.

What/If is available on Netflix