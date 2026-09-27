Former Disy leader Averof Neophytou announced on Sunday that he will stand in the 2028 presidential election, citing the continued deadlock in the Cyprus problem following high-level contacts in New York.

In a statement announcing his candidacy, Neophytou said the latest meetings had failed to produce progress towards the resumption of negotiations.

“The window of hope for the Cyprus problem unfortunately remained closed,” he said, adding that “not the slightest thing was agreed” in New York.

Neophytou also pointed to the approaching end of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ term, saying Guterres, who had linked his legacy to efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem, would leave office in three months with the deadlock unresolved.

The former Disy president accused the government of failing to heed his repeated warnings that time was working against the Greek Cypriot side and criticised the country’s leadership for following what he described as the same well-worn approach.

He said he shared the concerns of a large section of society over the lack of progress and called for renewed efforts towards the reunification of Cyprus and an end to the status quo.

“I am present and I submit my candidacy for the 2028 presidential election,” Neophytou said.

He said his campaign would focus on addressing the country’s major problems, improving prospects for young people, building what he described as a fairer society and, above all, achieving the reunification of Cyprus.

Neophytou had in recent days linked a possible presidential bid to developments at the UN general assembly in New York, saying he would enter the race if there was no meaningful movement on the Cyprus problem.

His announcement comes as Disy faces an internal debate over how its candidate for the 2028 election should be selected, with party officials insisting that the procedures laid down in the party’s constitution must be followed.