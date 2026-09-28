The second Authentically Cypriot Festival took place on September 27, 2026, attracting a warm response from the public and creating an atmosphere filled with flavours, music, creativity and authentic Cypriot moments. The outdoor area of Alphamega Engomi was transformed into a large traditional Cypriot celebration, bringing people of all ages together to celebrate our island’s rich cultural identity.

Against a lively backdrop of tradition and culture, visitors had the opportunity to discover the flavours, music, customs and crafts of Cyprus, enjoying a celebration that brought different generations together and created special moments of sharing and participation.

The Festival offered an authentic celebration of Cyprus’ cultural heritage, evoking memories among older generations while introducing younger visitors to a Cyprus known for its hospitality, celebration and sharing. Visitors were invited to sample Cypriot coffee, rose cordial with milk, warm “palouze” (grape jelly dessert), trachana soup and halloumi, bringing traditional flavours to life. And, of course, no traditional celebration would be complete without souvla and slow-roasted kleftiko (lamb), bringing friends and families together around the table and capturing the spirit of authentic Cypriot hospitality.

Chef and Alphamega Hypermarkets Brand Ambassador Christina Christofi added her own creative touch to the culinary experience. Drawing inspiration from the flavours of Cypriot cuisine, she prepared traditional tomato “pourgouri” (bulgur wheat), while children and adults alike joined her in making Cypriot “sklinitzia”, the much-loved handmade village pasta.

Tradition, however, extended far beyond food. Visitors took part in traditional games, including tug-of-war, egg-and-spoon races and sack races, while also having the opportunity to discover traditional techniques and crafts that form an integral part of Cyprus’ folk heritage.

A special place at the festival was reserved for Mr Hambis, who presented the art of “pithkiavli” (traditional Cypriot flute), and Mr Andrikos, with his traditional “vurkes” (goatskin bags traditionally used by shepherds), giving visitors the opportunity to discover handmade objects and skills passed down from generation to generation. At the same time, children and adults alike took part in mosaic-making, pottery and weaving workshops, experimenting with different materials and techniques and turning tradition into a hands-on creative experience.

The Festival came alive with music, as Michalis Tterlikkas and Angelos Avgousti entertained the audience with traditional songs and melodies that have stood the test of time and continue to bring generations together.

Through the Authentically Cypriot Festival, which took place for the second consecutive year, Alphamega Hypermarkets set out to create something more than just an event, but a space where families and communities can come together and experience the island’s cultural heritage through flavours, creativity, music, people and unforgettable moments.

The warm response from the public once again demonstrated the strong connection people have with the cultural identity of our island and gave the Festival added momentum. It also highlighted the true essence of the event and the importance of keeping tradition alive and passing it on from one generation to the next. Perhaps this is the most beautiful message of the Authentically Cypriot Festival. That the things we loved about Cyprus of the past can still have a place in our lives today, as long as we continue to remember, share and pass them on to younger generations.

Alphamega Hypermarkets: Tradition brings us together. Cyprus inspires us.