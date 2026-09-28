Rainfall in September reached 180 per cent of the average for the month, the meteorological department said on Monday, with Larnaca airport recording 1,871 per cent of the average and Frenaros 2,167 per cent.

The preliminary data is based on rainfall recorded from September 1 till 8am on September 28.

The department said that since Sunday the heaviest rainfall was recorded in Stavros tis Psokas and Saittas, with 3.8mm and 3.1mm respectively, while the total average precipitation reached 0.7mm.

From the beginning of the month, the heaviest rainfall was recorded at Larnaca airport with 31.8mm, which was 1,871 per cent of the average.

This was followed by Kornos with 31,7mm or 556 per cent, Frenaros 26mm or 2,167 per cent, Pano Panayia 19.4mm or 373 per cent and Saittas 13.7mm or 133 per cent of the average.