The security forces are featured on a commemorative set of postage stamps presented on Monday in Nicosia, when Transport Minister Evie Tsolaki stressed that safety was a fundamental priority for the government.

Tsolaki said the stamps honour the service of men and women who serve in the police, the fire brigade and the National Guard, “often under difficult and demanding conditions”.

Cyprus Post director Pavlos Pavlides said the stamps, which went into circulation on September 11, were designed by Theodoros Kakoullis.

The stamps are available in 34 cent, 41 cent and 50 cent denominations, while the first day cover is being sold for €2.06.