Book lovers, publishers, authors and everyone in between, get ready for the 11th Nicosia Book Fest. With more than 100 exhibitors and over 100 events, the festival opens its doors this October, with Spain as its Guest Country of Honour.

A rich celebration of literature and books awaits as October arrives, creating the anticipated annual gathering for writers, readers, bookshops, cultural organisations and educational institutions at Nicosia’s Acropolis Park.

This year’s programme on October 10 and 11 has been expanded across all of the festival’s stages and spaces – the Main Stage, Anagnostirio, Literature Stage, Children’s Stage and Spilia Hall. Book presentations, discussions with writers and creators, theatrical readings, concerts, visual arts activities and creative workshops make up a diverse programme for visitors of all ages, highlighting books as a meeting point with the arts and culture.

A special place in this year’s festival is reserved for Spain, the Guest Country of Honour of Nicosia Book Fest 2026. The cultural programme of the opening ceremony draws inspiration from the richness and diversity of Spanish cultural tradition, with tributes to the works of Miguel de Cervantes and Federico García Lorca.

Through literature, poetry, music and dance, the festival will present different aspects of Spanish creativity, while also highlighting the cultural bridges connecting Spain with Cyprus and Europe. Spain will be at the heart of the festival through tributes, presentations and artistic activities showcasing its literary and cultural heritage. At the same time, Cypriot creativity retains a central role in the programme, with writers and artists from Cyprus presenting new and original work.

11th Nicosia Book Fest

Book festival with readings, discussions, book presentations, concerts, workshops and children’s activities. October 10-11. Acropolis Park, Nicosia. 10am-10pm. Free admission. www.nicosiabookfest.com