The police and the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) warned the public on Monday that false and malicious messages appearing as sms notifications from the national health system (Gesy) are still being sent out.

Recipients of these messages are urged to be particularly careful and to immediately delete them, without opening any links.

The scammers aim to create the impression that the messages originate from Gesy.

The HIO reminds the public that it will never request passwords, login details, payment or other data from beneficiaries via sms, or provide links for payments.