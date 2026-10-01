Upgrading Cyprus’ deterrent capabilities remains a “top priority”, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Thursday, as he highlighted increased defence spending and efforts to modernise the National Guard.

Speaking during a meeting with Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias at the presidential palace ahead of the Independence Day military parade, Christodoulides said Cyprus was strengthening both its domestic and international defence capabilities.

“The upgrading of the deterrent capabilities of the Republic of Cyprus is a top priority,” he said, citing the continued Turkish occupation and Cyprus’ geographical position in a region of particular geopolitical importance.

He said the government was modernising the National Guard and upgrading the island’s naval and air infrastructure, while making full use of the European Union’s Safe defence funding programme.

Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias with Cyprus’ Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias with Finance Minister Makis Keravnos

Christodoulides added that the defence ministry would receive the largest increase in government spending in the 2027 budget, including additional funds for military equipment.

However, he stressed that strengthening Cyprus’ defence capabilities depended first and foremost on National Guard personnel, saying the government would continue investing in its human resources.

The president thanked Dendias and the Greek government for Greece’s participation in Thursday’s Independence Day parade, including the presence of Greek F-16 fighter jets.

He also highlighted the participation of Greek forces in the parade with motorised units for the first time.

Christodoulides said the presence of representatives from the United States, France, Egypt and the United Kingdom also reflected Cyprus’ strategy of strengthening its international partnerships.

Dendias, meanwhile, reiterated Greece’s support for Cyprus, saying Athens would remain at the island’s side as it develops new capabilities for its armed forces.

“We will always be by your side as brothers, but also within the framework of our common European family,” he said.

Dendias conveyed the congratulations of the Greek government, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and said Greece had historically stood alongside Cyprus and would continue to support the Republic, describing that commitment as a longstanding position.