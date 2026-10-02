The European Commission on Thursday sent a reasoned opinion to Cyprus and six other EU member states over their failure to fully transpose the waste electrical and electronic equipment directive into national law.

The directive was due to be transposed by October 2025.

A reasoned opinion marks the second stage of the EU infringement procedure and constitutes a formal request to comply with EU law, setting out the reasons why a member state is considered to be in breach of its obligations.

Should Cyprus and the other member states fail to take the necessary action within two months, the Commission may refer their cases to the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

The infringement procedure was launched in November 2025 against seven member states: Cyprus, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania and Spain.