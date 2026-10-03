A total of 54 cartons of cigarettes, 3 cartons of heated cigarettes and 12 packages of rolling tobacco were seized at a property in Protaras on Thursday, the customs department said on Saturday.

“The tobacco products and the suspect (owner of the premises) were taken to the Derynia crossing point where the products were identified and counted,” the department said.

The tobacco products did not bear the mandatory health warnings in Greek and Turkish, indicating that they were smuggled from the occupied north.

The owner of the premises where the products were seized was arrested for flagrant offences and later released following the payment of an out-of-court settlement fine of €5,000.