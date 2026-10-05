The Supreme Court on Monday continued examining the demand of eight communities in the Mitsero area for an interim order stalling works to relocate the asphalt factory from Dhali to Mitsero, while residents of the region gathered outside the building in protest of the works that have already started.

The hearing was attended by representatives of Mitsero, Agrokipia, Malounta, Arediou, Ayios Ioannis, Kato Moni, Orounta and Meniko.

Presiding judge Antonis Latsios called on the two sides to state the arguments they had already presented in writing.

The communities said they were requesting an interim order to stop works and obtain temporary judicial protection.

On Sunday, the residents had staged a protest closing the Ayios Ioannis road to Kato Moni, where the works for the asphalt plant are underway.

In February 2026, the administrative court had rejected an appeal by the eight communities against the Republic, with which they demanded the cancellation of the planning permit for the relocation of the plant to Mitsero.

In June 2026, an interim application to suspend the execution of the planning permit was also rejected.

The court had ruled that no illegality or irreversible damage had been proved which would justify suspending the permit.

The communities then appealed the ruling.

On behalf of the applicants, lawyer Natasa Iacovou cited legal uncertainty and said the right to a healthy environment for 5,000 residents was affected.

“While we are seeking legal protection, the court of appeal said we cannot prove the risk from the operation of the factory,” she said.

(Photo: Christos Theodorides)

State representatives spoke of the complexity of the case and general references made by the applicants without explaining the contradictions they were referring to.

The state attorneys also questioned whether the applicants wished for a speedy trial.

Liatsos said the ruling would be delivered the soonest possible.

Last week, students in the Mitsero area staged a walkout during the first two periods to protest plans to relocate an asphalt plant to the community.

On Sunday, residents of the area held a peaceful demonstration in the area.

In 2023, the Cyprus environmental movement said residents of the Mitsero area had been “vindicated” after plans to erect an asphalt production plant in the region were cancelled in court.

A year earlier, in 2022, Dhali said it was ready to take legal action due to the delay over the relocation of the area’s asphalt plant to Mitsero.

Protests were also held in 2021, with residents saying they did not want another polluting industry in the area, following a cabinet decision to remove two asphalt plants from Dhali.