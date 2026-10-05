A delivery driver was physically assaulted in Limassol on Friday, with police investigating the incident after footage of the confrontation circulated online.

The incident came to light after a video showing the confrontation was shared on social media. It reportedly occurred at around 5.45pm while several vehicles were queuing at a traffic light on Spyrou Kyprianou road.

“No official report has been filed with the police as of now, but police are investigating the case,” police told the Cyprus Mail.

The footage shows the delivery driver picking up his bicycle and delivery equipment from the road when a black BMW X3 stops beside him.

As the vehicle’s doors open, another man is seen approaching the driver and punching him in the head.

The driver of the BMW then gets out of the vehicle and the incident escalates into a physical confrontation involving all three men, with the delivery driver caught between the other two.

The footage shows the driver being kicked and pushed by at least one of the men.

The video was initially published by the Facebook page RoadReport.cy, which cited an alleged eyewitness as saying the confrontation began when one of the occupants of the BMW pulled the driver from his bicycle.

“One of them reached out of the window, grabbed the courier by his delivery bag and pulled him to the ground. They then got out of the car and started hitting him,” the eyewitness was quoted as saying.

According to the witness, the men later left the scene in the BMW.

The footage, which shows the BMW’s number plate, has since been forwarded to police, who have launched an investigation but have yet to receive an official complaint from the delivery driver.

VIdeo: RoadReportCY