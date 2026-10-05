British police said on Monday they arrested 12 people following a public order incident in Gosport, southern England, the previous day, where a crowd of 350 people had gathered to protest against the arrival of migrants on a small boat.
British police said on Monday they arrested 12 people following a public order incident in Gosport, southern England, the previous day, where a crowd of 350 people had gathered to protest against the arrival of migrants on a small boat.
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