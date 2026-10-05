Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides on Monday highlighted the role of sport and prevention in tackling addiction, ahead of the 22nd annual veteran football tournament against drugs.

The tournament, dedicated to the memory of former GSP director Phivos Constantinides, brings together veteran players from Apoel, Omonia and Olympiacos Nicosia, as well as the Cyprus Referees Association.

Speaking at a press conference for the event, Charalambides said football could help spread the message of prevention to a wider audience, particularly young people.

Preventing addiction, he said, required consistent support, reliable information, assistance for families and meaningful communication with young people.

He added that people experiencing addiction may find it difficult to seek help, while families can struggle when confronted with such problems, making wider support from society particularly important.

Referring to the tournament’s slogan, “My goal is life, not my life a target”, Charalambides said sport offered young people a constructive outlet while promoting self-confidence, discipline, cooperation and respect for rules.

The tournament is being held in memory of Constantinides, a longstanding member of the veteran footballers’ group who served for many years as director of the GSP and contributed to the development of the modern stadium.

Charalambides said the health ministry supported the tournament and its aims, adding that prevention was most effective when state efforts were combined with active involvement from society.