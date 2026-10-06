Foundation meets global science leaders at major Japan forum

The Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) took part in the 23rd Science and Technology in Society Forum in Japan from October 4 to October 6, 2026, bringing Cyprus into international discussions on the future of research, innovation and funding in the age of artificial intelligence.

RIF Chief Scientist and chairman of its board Demetris Skourides and RIF director general Theodoros Loukaidis travelled to Japan to attend the forum, which is organised by the Japanese government and brings together representatives of governments, funding organisations, universities, researchers and businesses.

The Cyprus delegation took part in a round-table discussion involving research and innovation funding organisations, focusing on the development of diverse mechanisms and pathways for research and impact in the era of artificial intelligence.

The discussion brought together presidents and general directors of research funding organisations to examine how artificial intelligence tools are being used in the writing and evaluation of research proposals, as well as wider issues surrounding the future of research funding.

Participants also discussed the need to safeguard diversity and broaden participation in research, alongside the security of research results.

RIF said the forum provided an opportunity for the Cyprus delegation to exchange views with senior figures from research and innovation organisations and institutions from across Europe and beyond.

During the visit, Skourides and Loukaides met the director general of the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre and the president of the Austrian Science Fund.

The delegation also held meetings with the director general of Spain’s CDTI, the chief scientist of Canada and the director of Slovenia’s research funding organisation.

Further meetings were held with the director general of the Abu Dhabi Technology Research Council and the Swiss ambassador to Japan.

The Cyprus delegation also met Arif Satria, president of Indonesia’s research funding organisation, and Tan Chorh Chuan, president of Singapore’s A*STAR.

RIF said separate meetings were held with the directors general of the research funding organisations of Thailand and the Philippines.

The discussions with the Thai and Philippine representatives focused on strengthening research, talent mobility and the development of startups.

The Cyprus delegation also participated in discussions covering the development of research talent in the age of artificial intelligence and the transformation of research funding organisations.

Other sessions addressed regenerative medicine and the use of artificial intelligence to support people with disabilities.

The programme also included presentations from leading international figures in science and technology.

Skourides and Loukaides attended a lecture by 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry laureates Kitagawa and Yaghi on the future of molecular architecture.

They also attended a speech by Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

RIF said its participation in the forum formed part of its engagement with the international research and innovation community and provided opportunities for Cyprus to exchange expertise and perspectives on emerging developments affecting research funding and scientific activity.

The discussions placed particular emphasis on how research systems and funding organisations can adapt to rapid technological change while maintaining diversity, participation and the security of research outcomes.