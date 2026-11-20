Maritime professionals gather to discuss evolving expectations, career opportunities and the future of the industry

WISTA Cyprus and YoungShip Cyprus brought together maritime professionals at different career stages at DP World’s Cruise Passenger Terminal at Limassol Port on this week for ‘Redefining Success at Sea: How Maritime Careers Are Changing Across Generation’, a joint initiative exploring how the maritime industry can respond to changing career expectations and the challenges of attracting and retaining talent.

In their statement on the event, WISTA Cyprus and YoungShip Cyprus asked how the maritime industry could continue to offer meaningful and rewarding careers while recognising the changing needs and priorities of its people.

For generations, maritime careers have been associated with traditional milestones such as time at sea, progression through the ranks, promotion and the transition from ship to shore, the organisers noted.

These remain important, they added, and today’s professionals are also asking broader questions about wellbeing, family life, personal fulfilment, career flexibility and long-term opportunities.

Opening the event, Anna Pittalis, president of WISTA Cyprus, emphasised the importance of creating a more inclusive and sustainable maritime industry, one that recognises the changing expectations of its people and enables professionals, regardless of gender or generation, to build meaningful and fulfilling careers.

“Traditionally, shipping has expected people to adapt their lives around their careers. Perhaps it is time to also ask how our industry can adapt to the realities of people’s lives,” she said, pointing out that attracting talent is only part of the challenge and that the industry must also give people reasons to stay and opportunities to grow.

For his part, Tobias Kreppel, president of YoungShip Cyprus, called for open and honest conversations about what choosing a life at sea means today, recognising both the unique experiences and opportunities for personal and professional growth it offers and the challenges it brings, from time away from family to maintaining their wellbeing.

“We are not looking for the brochure version of a maritime career. We want to hear about real experiences, real expectations, and real lessons learned,” he said, adding that sharing both the rewards and the challenges can help the next generation build realistic expectations and make informed decisions about their careers.

To explore these questions, the programme featured two panel discussions, bringing together perspectives from maritime education, seafaring, technical management, operations and human resources.

The first panel, ‘Choosing a Life at Sea’, moderated by Panayiotis Tafanides, Head of Training at MARIN Shipmanagement Ltd., explored what choosing a life at sea means today. The discussion examined expectations versus reality, the experiences of those starting their careers and how the definition of a successful maritime career is evolving.

The discussion featured Maria Eleni Aristopoulou and Konstantinos Petrou, Deck Cadets at Columbia Shipmanagement and MSC respectively and students at the Cyprus Maritime Academy. They were joined by Kyriacos Patsalides, Director of the Cyprus Maritime Academy, and Stelios Tsangaris, Navigational Watch Officer.

From there, the second panel, ‘Why People Stay, Why People Leave’, moderated by Emmanolia Kolias, Channel Director at MINTRA, turned the focus to career retention and the factors that influence people’s decisions to remain in or move on from an organisation. The discussion brought together perspectives from vessel management, operations, safety, technical management and human resources, exploring the role employers and managers play in shaping sustainable maritime careers.

Panellists included Omiros Angelidis, Deputy Managing Director at Uniteam Marine Limited, and Savvas Avraam, Head of Operations at One Jar.

They were joined by Lefteris Charalambous, Safety, Quality and Marine Superintendent at MSC Shipmanagement and YoungShip Cyprus vice president, Marilena Mornpaki, Class ‘C’ Marine Engineer and Assistant Technical Superintendent at Columbia Shipmanagement, and Anastasia Savluk, HR Marine Superintendent at BSM.

After the panels, an audience Q&A session further opened the discussion, giving participants the opportunity to share their views and contribute their own experiences.

More broadly, the initiative reflects the shared belief of WISTA Cyprus and YoungShip Cyprus in the value of bringing people together through the exchange of experiences and perspectives. By creating space for open discussion, both associations aim to contribute to a maritime industry that recognises the changing needs of its people and supports them throughout their careers.

The organisers extend their appreciation to DP World for hosting the event and to the sponsors, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, Columbia Group, InterMaritime Shipmanagement, Island Energies, Mintra, Uniteam Marine, Oceanic and V.Ships, for their valuable support and contribution to the event.