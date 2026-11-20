Concerns have been raised in recent days after it emerged that Turkish Cypriot banks’ ability to conduct transfers in euros and pounds sterling has been curtailed, with political leaders calling for action to protect the Turkish Cypriot banking system.

The issue was first raised by NovaBank general manager Bulent Berkay, who said that historically, Turkish Cypriot banks have been able to conduct foreign currency transfers through Turkey’s VakifBank, which itself conducted them through Barclays in London and Frankfurt.

However, he said, “as of October 2026, it has been communicated that Barclays, VakifBank’s correspondent, will no longer process euro and pound sterling transfers originating from [Turkish Cypriot] banks”.

“Consequently, these local banks are currently unable to execute international transfers in these currencies,” he said.

This, he said, has created a disparity between local Turkish Cypriot banks and Turkish banks operating branches under licence from the Turkish Cypriot authorities, with the latter still able to conduct foreign currency transfers through their own infrastructure in Turkey.

He stressed that in speaking out, “the objective here is not to create a dichotomy between Turkish banks and local banks, but rather to foster a more balanced banking structure”.

Berkay: Turkish Cypriot banks should seek ‘international integration project’

Additionally, he said the Turkish Cypriot authorities should seek to implement a “permanent international integration project”, allowing for “the establishment of direct correspondent banking relationships” between Turkish Cypriot banks and those abroad.

In this endeavour, he called on the Turkish Cypriot authorities and the Turkish embassy in Nicosia to launch an “initiative” to “work toward a common goal” and find a way to ensure that Turkish Cypriot banks can communicate directly with the outside world and continue to conduct foreign currency transfers.

Later, opposition political party TDP leader Zeki Celer told news website Kibris Postasi that “we urgently need collaborations and diplomatic initiatives which will enable us to work with intermediary institutions to increase the recognition of the TRNC in such digital environments”.

This, he said, is essential so as to “prevent the Turkish Cypriots’ economic power from being depleted, and to prevent their economic ties with the world from being severed”.

‘We are facing a new form of isolation’

“Re-establishing relations with the international financial system is an urgent need which cannot be postponed,” he said.

He also warned that should the issue not be rectified, “the situation could drive customers towards Turkey-based banks”, placing the future of Turkish Cypriot banks themselves at a risk.

“We are facing a new form of isolation which will seriously jeopardise our own banking system,” he said.