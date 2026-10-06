Two people allegedly involved in the assault of a delivery man on Spyros Kyprianou Avenue in Limassol last Friday have been identified, police spokesman Vyron Vyronos said on Tuesday.

Speaking to state broadcaster CyBC, Vyronos said police launched an ex officio investigation after a video of the incident came to their attention.

The footage was secured and examined, leading to the identification of the two people involved.

The pair have given statements and made various allegations, which are being investigated, he said.

Police are also trying to locate the delivery man, who is needed for the case to proceed.

Vyronos said all three people allegedly involved are foreign nationals.

A video circulating on social media shows two people getting out of a car and attacking the delivery man at traffic lights.

His motorcycle can be seen on its side on the road, although it remains unclear what happened before the assault.

Police said they are taking steps to locate the victim and proceed with the case.