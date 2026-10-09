Former health minister George Pamboridis on Friday said that House President and Disy leader Annita Demetriou commands his “absolute respect” after she withdrew her candidacy for the party’s nomination for the 2028 presidential elections a day prior, leaving him and former party leader Averof Neophytou to vie for Disy’s endorsement.

“Annita Demetriou faced challenges unlike almost any other politician. She was subjected to a coordinated campaign of undermining, fuelled by petty gossip and whispers, yet she rose to the occasion, proving worthy of the historic office she holds safeguarding party unity,” he said.

He added that he had “already admired her”, but that now, “she also commands my absolute respect”, before saying that “as long as [Demetriou] steers the party along the path charted by our founders, [she] will have my unabashed support”.

More to follow…