A third person, aged 25, was arrested on Thursday for extracting and illegally using credit card details.

The man was arrested on a pending warrant after he was seen driving his car on the motorway linking Limassol and Nicosia on Thursday morning.

He was pulled over by traffic police officers and arrested to facilitate investigations.

The police found four cheques, three mobile phones and eight credit cards in his possession, all of which belonged to other people.

During a search of his residence in Nicosia, the police found and confiscated a mobile phone and 520 packs of soft drinks and water.

The 25-year-old will be brought before the Nicosia district court on Friday for a remand order.

Two other people, aged 29 and 18, have been in custody since September 29 following complaints concerning the use of credit cards and online purchases without the consent of the owners.

The pair had been brought before the Nicosia district court on Thursday, which renewed their remand orders for a further eight days.

Police investigations are ongoing.