Turkey wants progress in its relations with the European Union but remains opposed to linking its European aspirations to developments on the Cyprus problem, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday.

Speaking in Mammari after a memorial service for Eoka fighter Savvas Rotsides, Christodoulides said he had held a lengthy telephone conversation with the European Commission’s Cyprus envoy Raffaele Fitto, following the latter’s meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara.

The president welcomed the meeting, noting that Fidan had received Fitto in his capacity as the EU’s appointed representative for the Cyprus problem, rather than as a vice-president of the European Commission.

“I consider this important,” Christodoulides said.

He said the discussions had once again demonstrated Ankara’s desire to see positive developments in its relations with the EU.

However, he pointed to a fundamental disagreement over Turkey’s insistence that progress on its European path should not be tied to developments on the Cyprus problem.

“The EU’s response is clear. The two are already linked, and if Turkey wants concrete progress, that depends entirely on Turkey itself,” the president added.

He described the meeting between Fitto and Fidan as an important first step, adding that further contacts would follow.

Turning to his scheduled meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman on Tuesday, Christodoulides expressed hope for further positive developments in efforts to restart negotiations.

“I hope we will have more positive developments, and we are expecting the UN Secretary-General to set a specific date for this trilateral meeting as soon as possible,” he said.

Christodoulides said the aim was for the trilateral meeting to pave the way for the resumption of negotiations through a broader conference.