Friday is expected to begin with largely clear skies across most of the island, though clouds are expected to gather in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 30 degrees Celsius inland and on the south and east coasts, 28 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 20 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, with temperatures set to drop to 16 degrees Celsius inland, 18 degrees Celsius on the coast, and 10 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The skies will be largely clear on Saturday, while Sunday and Monday are expected to bring with them isolated rain showers and potentially the odd thunderstorm as well, mostly in the mountains, inland, and in the north of the island.

Temperatures are expected to remain stable over the coming three days.