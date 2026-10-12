Seven people were arrested for traffic offences and illegal residence during overnight police operations to crack down on crime.

The police pulled over 550 vehicles and checked 710 drivers and passengers.

A total of 395 people were reported for various traffic offences, including 196 for speeding, three for drink driving and one for use of drugs, while 11 pending cases were identified. Ten vehicles were impounded.

The police also raided 35 establishments and filed four reports.