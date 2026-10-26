Cyprus is no longer just a destination for sun and sea. It is rapidly becoming one of Europe’s most compelling places to build, invest and scale

By Eli David Rokah, CEO StartupBlink

Cyprus has long sold itself on sunshine, coastline, and a relaxed pace of life. And while those assets remain, an equally promising story is now emerging from recent data. According to StartupBlink’s Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2026, Cyprus is the fastest-growing startup ecosystem in the European Union. For founders and investors searching for a stable base in Europe, this Mediterranean gem has become a worthy contender.

A steady climb to the top

Cyprus rose six places this year to 34th globally, joining the world’s top 35 startup nations. This marks its fifth consecutive year of improvement, after ranking 57th in 2021. For context, only a handful of countries in the Index have kept up this kind of upward trajectory for so long.

The pace is certainly striking. Cyprus recorded ecosystem growth of 62.7 per cent this year, the highest in the EU for the third year running and nearly double that of Romania, the next strongest performer at 32.9 per cent. In Europe, Cyprus entered the top 20 for the first time, coming in at 20th. Within the EU, it now ranks 17th. Its startup ecosystem is valued at $4.2 billion.

Using policy as a growth engine

At StartupBlink, we believe governments play a key role in building startup ecosystems. Instead of simply selecting winners, governments shape the conditions founders operate (and succeed) in, including how businesses are taxed, the flow of capital, and the ease of set-up and growth. Cyprus shows what happens when those conditions are met.

To see this process in action, let’s take a look at StartupBlink’s Innovators Business Environment Index 2026, which measures how well a country’s business conditions support innovation. Cyprus ranks 15th in the world and 1st in Southern Europe, meaning it has the highest-rated business environment in its region.

Taxation is its standout strength. Cyprus ranks 1st in the EU and 10th worldwide for taxation. Its corporate tax, capital gains tax, and dividend tax rates all sit in the top quarter of the Index. For a young company deciding where to incorporate, or an investor weighing where to back one, these are among the most practical factors there are.

Cyprus also ranks 2nd in the EU for business incentives, reflecting a supportive combination of fiscal and financial measures for companies.

Notably, Cyprus ranks higher for its business environment than for its startup ecosystem. In effect, the foundations are already in place for further growth. The conditions are slightly ahead of the output, suggesting a further upward trajectory in the future.

The government’s research and innovation strategy has focused on the right incentives, creating a reliable base from which entrepreneurs can start in Cyprus and scale globally, backed by a solid EU foundation and clear international reach.

A community that punches above its weight

Good policy attracts founders. A lively community encourages them to stay. Cyprus ranks 12th globally and 9th in Europe for startup community activity, reflecting an unusually dense calendar of events, meetups, and engagement for a country of its size.

That size makes another finding all the more remarkable. Cyprus has four cities in the global top 1,000, a notable figure given its population of about 1.2 million. Comparable European countries such as Estonia, Luxembourg, and Iceland have one or two cities each.

Cities on the rise

Limassol leads the country, climbing 39 places to 191st and entering the global top 200 for the first time this year, driven by 73.6 per cent growth. Its international business community and established technology sector make it a natural landing point for relocating teams.

Nicosia is rising even faster. The capital climbed 71 places to 275th, entering the global top 300 with growth of 82.8 per cent, the highest of any Cypriot city.

Beyond the two leaders, Larnaca and Paphos both feature in the global top 1,000. Paphos rose 41 places this year on growth of 49.6 per cent. For a small island, having several active startup hubs provides founders with multiple options without having to leave their current legal and tax framework.

A global player in gaming

Gaming is where Cyprus stands out most. The country ranks 16th in the world for gaming startups. A cluster of game developers and related technology firms has made the island a recognised name in the sector, and gaming talent tends to feed wider digital industries in turn.

The window is open

The timing favours those who move early. Cyprus has improved for five consecutive years and has been the EU’s fastest-growing ecosystem for three years running. Its momentum is building, not levelling off.

The foundation is already in place: EU membership and market access, one of the most competitive tax environments in Europe, and an active startup community give new companies a strong base from day one.

That gap is the opportunity. Founders who set up today join an ecosystem that is still on the way up, where networks are accessible, and visibility is easier to earn than in Europe’s more crowded hubs. For investors, it means backing companies in a market where the rise is well underway but far from over.

The beaches are still there. But increasingly, the reason to come to Cyprus is to build a company, and the best time to do it is now.