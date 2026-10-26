Demetra Holdings Plc completed the repurchase of 4,410 of its own shares on October 23, 2026, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme on the Cyprus Stock Exchange.

The investment company disclosed the repurchase on Monday, in accordance with the regulatory framework of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the relevant circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

The share buyback was executed pursuant to the relevant authorisation granted by the company’s annual general meeting held on June 30, 2026.

The company executed the buyback through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

The transaction involved the acquisition of 4,410 shares at a uniform price of €1.36 per share.

The entire buyback was completed in a single transaction.