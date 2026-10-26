Foldable smartphone display shipments are forecast to rise by 44 per cent in 2026 as Samsung and Apple introduce wider-screen designs that offer improved multitasking and productivity features, according to research published by Omdia.

The research firm expects shipments of AMOLED displays for foldable smartphones to reach 29 million units in 2026, marking a significant recovery driven by the adoption of new book-type devices with wider aspect ratios.

Samsung and Apple introduced book-type foldable smartphones with wider screens in 2026, departing from the conventional combination of a 10:9 main display and a 21:9 front display.

The new designs, featuring aspect ratios such as 4:3 and 14:10, are intended to support a broader range of uses, particularly multitasking similar to that offered by tablet computers.

They also provide improved suitability for content consumption, including web browsing and social media, as well as productivity applications.

The market has responded positively to the new form factor, indicating that the initial adoption phase has been successful, according to Omdia.

Chinese smartphone manufacturers are also expected to introduce wider-format foldable designs in 2027, further supporting the market’s expansion.

“Display shipments for wide-screen foldable smartphones are expected to account for 44 per cent of total foldable panel shipments in 2026,” said principal analyst Brian Huh.

“This share is expected to surpass the 60 per cent threshold in 2027, driven by the entry of additional Chinese makers into the market,” he added.

The shift towards wider-screen devices is also expected to contribute to significant growth in the market for low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO)-based flexible AMOLED displays, which are used in advanced display technologies, Omdia explained.

On the supply side, Samsung Display is expected to consolidate its position as the leading supplier of foldable smartphone screens in 2026.

The company is forecast to supply AMOLED displays exclusively for Samsung’s Galaxy Fold8 and Apple’s iPhone Duo, strengthening its position in a market undergoing a shift towards wider-screen designs.

Samsung Display’s share of the total foldable display market is projected to rise to 66 per cent in 2026, according to Omdia.